MoDOT Encourages Drivers to Plan for Holiday Maintenance

4 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Friday, December 20 2013 Dec 20, 2013 Friday, December 20, 2013 9:30:00 AM CST December 20, 2013 in News
By: Missouri Department of Transportation

JEFFERSON CITY - The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the mid-Missouri area for the two-week period of December 23, 2013 - January 3, 2014. Weather conditions may cause postponements in the work schedule. Other construction or maintenance work may occur on other roadways throughout the area. Many projects will include lane closures, and delays can be expected. MoDOT reminds the public to buckle up, slow down, follow posted signs and drive safely through work areas. For more information about a project, please contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or log onto the website. You can also follow MoDOT's Central Missouri District on Twitter. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook for project updates.

All Counties
Daylight/Evening Hours
Mowing of right of way and striping of roadways are under way in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the roadside.


Boone County
Daylight/Overnight Hours
Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) at Interstate 70 - Widening of Stadium Boulevard continues through winter of 2014.
* Periodic lane closures are possible during the week of December 23 for utility work. Concrete sidewalk pouring and sign and rail installation will also take place.
* Motorists are advised to watch for construction equipment and be aware of lane and intersection closures in the work area.


Camden County
Daylight Hours
Route 5 bridge over the Lake of the Ozarks at Hurricane Deck - Bridge replacement continues. The new bridge is open to traffic.
* The contractor will continue general cleanup under the bridge and demolition of the old Hurricane Deck Bridge over the next several months. The work will have little impact on traffic, except when the blasting takes place.


Cooper County
Daylight Hours
Route K between Route 41 and Route Z - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Crawford County
Daylight Hours
Interstate 44 at mile marker 214 - Roadway maintenance on the eastbound and westbound on ramps will take place Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 8 between Route 19 and the Washington County line - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 19 at Becker Road - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route FF between Interstate 44 and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Dent County
Daylight Hours
Route B between Route 19 and Route 72 - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 19 between Route JJ and Route TT - Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 19 between Route 68 and Route TT - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Gasconade County
Daylight Hours
Route 100 through the city of Hermann - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route J over First Creek, south of Route 100 - Bridge maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Maries County
Daylight Hours
Route E between Route 28 and the end of state maintenance - Culvert pipe replacement will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Miller County
Daylight Hours
Route 52 between Route PP and Twin Creek Road - Roadside maintenance will take place Thursday, December 26 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Business Route 54 at Bagnell Dam - Dam maintenance by a contractor working for Ameren Electric will take place on Thursday, December 26. The roadway will be closed during the work. Motorists are advised to find an alternate route around the area.

Business Route 54 between Route W and Bagnell Dam - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 through Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route JJ between Route C and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 and Tuesday, December 24. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


Morgan County
Daylight Hours
Route D between Route 52 and Route Z - Roadside maintenance will take place Thursday, January 2 and Friday, January 3. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route O between Route 5 and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route W between Route 5 and Route AA - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route AA between Route C and Route W - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route OO between Route AA and Route CC in Miller County - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route RA between Route 5 and the end of state maintenance - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 30 and Tuesday, December 31. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

 

Osage County
Daylight Hours
Route 50 between Route 63 and Route W - Construction of new lanes continues. Much of the work is not expected to impact traffic. The entire project is scheduled for completion in fall 2014.

 

Phelps County
Daylight Hours
Route 72 between Route 63 and County Road 5220 - Roadway resurfacing and signal upgrades continue. The project is scheduled for completion in late December.

 

Washington County
Daylight Hours
Route 21 between Route 8 and Route 32 - Roadside maintenance will take place Monday, December 23 through Friday, December 27. One lane will be open, and crews will flag traffic through the work area.


MoDOT encourages motorists to log on to www.modot.org/central to comment on their experiences traveling through highway work zones.

More News

Grid
List

Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
Body found in Moberly, no foul play suspected
MOBERLY - Moberly police responded to a dead body at the intersection of Highway 24 and Robertson Road. The... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 9:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
Mid-Missouri group returns from Guatemala after volcano eruption
HOLTS SUMMIT — Six members of Union Hill Baptist Church made it home safely this weekend after a volcano erupted... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 8:07:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
Special Olympics Missouri track star prepares for national stage
JEFFERSON CITY – Mary McManus, 22, is sprinting her way toward rare company, as one of 103 Missouri athletes heading... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in Sports

Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
Governor Parson and Attorney General support Missouri Cattlemen's Steak Fry
SEDALIA - Several government officials joined Missouri farmers and ranchers on Saturday to enjoy food and talk about agriculture. ... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:31:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
Soap Box Derby brings families to downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA - Downtown Broadway from 8th Street to Providence Road was closed down for part of the day on Sunday... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
City of Hallsville employee fired after actions 'truly shocked' mayor
HALLSVILLE - Mayor Logan Carter said a city employee was fired after they were involved in an incident that put... More >>
15 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
Missouri museum honoring Churchill gets 1 of his paintings
FULTON (AP) — The latest addition to the National Churchill Museum in Missouri is a testament to the longtime... More >>
18 hours ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 12:17:46 PM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
Columbia airport makes normal renovations; future holds more expansion
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport will be undergoing maintenance to fix one of its runways with the plan of... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 10 2018 Jun 10, 2018 Sunday, June 10, 2018 5:57:00 AM CDT June 10, 2018 in News

Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
Community offers support to those with missing loved ones
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Missing hosted their eleventh annual event to support those with missing loved ones. "He was... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 11:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
Second annual Strawberry Fest supports Honor Flight
FULTON - The second annual Strawberry Festival raised money for the Central Missouri Honor Flight Saturday evening at Serenity Valley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 7:35:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Home buyers affected by home shortage
Home buyers affected by home shortage
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City home sales are the highest they've been since before the recession, and that's having an... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Families tackle hot temperatures
Families tackle hot temperatures
COLUMBIA - While the calendar says summer does not start until the end of June, sweltering temperatures in the area... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 4:29:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
Guests could get paid to stay at St. Louis hotel, get flu
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Guests can get paid $3,500 to stay at a St. Louis hotel for up to 12... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
Sedalia holds National Guardsmen departure ceremony
SEDALIA - The community of Sedalia hosted a departure ceremony for a Sedalia-based National Guard unit recently deployed to the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
A midnight boating accident sent three to the hospital
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Three people were sent to the hospital after a boat hit a cliff at the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:48:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
Boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks leaves two with burns
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A boat fire left two passengers burned at Lake of the Ozarks Friday night. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
Four in custody after another Miller County drug bust
MILLER COUNTY - Four people were taken into custody Thursday after the Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 1:59:00 PM CDT June 09, 2018 in News

Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
Report finds support for bringing young people, seniors together
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A nationwide poll found Americans overwhelmingly support caring for children and older adults in the same... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 09 2018 Jun 9, 2018 Saturday, June 09, 2018 9:47:00 AM CDT June 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 74°
8am 76°
9am 80°
10am 83°