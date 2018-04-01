MoDOT Fighting Mounting Snow on Mid-Missouri Highways

COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plows have been out since six a.m Monday morning pre-treating highways with a beet juice and salt mixture. According to Sally Oxenhandler, a spokeswoman for MoDOT, all mid-Missouri highways, including I-70 and U.S. 63, are getting treatment.

"We have our crews all over Columbia making sure that the highways are covered," Oxenhandler explained.

As for supplies, Oxenhandler said the agency has adequate salt for now, but could be stretching its supply when the storm gets worse. MoDOT is also using sand and calcium chloride to help keep the highways clear and safe. If supplies do get exceptionally low, MoDOT has crews around Missouri to ship supplies to central Missouri.

"The storm is supposed to go until 3 a.m tomorrow morning in Columbia, so we advise travelers not to drive in the present conditions. We have seen less traffic and less accidents around the Columbia highways," Oxenhandler said.