MoDOT Finishes Road Work Earlier Than Anticipated

ASHLAND - MoDOT crews finished work early on the intersection at Peterson Lane and southbound U.S. 63 on Thursday morning.

Work was expected to be complete and open to motorists by 6 a.m., however, it was open to motorists hours before deadline.

Crews started work in this area on April 28th. MoDOT added acceleration and deceleration lanes for drivers entering and leaving Peterson Lane and West Liberty Lane. On its next project in the area, MoDOT will add a J-turn south of Peterson lane to make traveling safer for drivers.

"We have high traffic counts for the people that get in and out of here so we decided it would be a good idea to put the J-turn here to help reduce, what we call, the points of impact," said MoDOT Resident Engineer, Charles Sullivan.

On Thursday, April 24th, a 19-year-old girl was killed during a car accident at the intersection of Peterson Lane and southbound U.S. 63. MoDOT said the project is part of a long range plan which has been in the works for many years. The overall project will cost MoDOT more than $2 million dollars.

Sullivan said the project will make it easier to safely enter and exit northbound and southbound U.S. 63.

MoDOT expects to close the crossing at Peterson Lane and southbound U.S. 63 for a couple of hours on Friday in order to lay the surface mix on the asphalt, as well as paint temporary stripes.