MoDOT gives travel tips for World Series Game

KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation released tips Monday for baseball fans going to the World Series for Tuesday's game at Kauffman Stadium, where the Kansas City Royals will take on the San Francisco Giants.

MoDOT said to expect congestion on Interstate 70 and Interstate 435 starting midday Tuesday until the early evening. MoDOT recommends fans allow themselves additional time to make it to the stadium to ensure they have time to park and get in their seats by the start of the game at 7:07 p.m.

MoDOT said drivers can use the Traveler Information Map to check traffic conditions and Kansas City Scout for information on delays and congestion.

MoDOT also said it is working with local law enforcement to make sure there won't be any abandoned vehicles on the highways in the hours leading up to the game.