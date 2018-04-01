MoDOT Gives Winter Driving Tips

COLUMBIA - Missouri Department of Transportation officials said Friday drivers need to take extra precaution during the winter weather.

MoDOT Central District Maintenance Engineer Rand Albur said roads are dangerous when they are icy, like they were Friday morning, and when it snows.

"If you don't need to drive, the safest way to go is just to abstain from driving altogether," Albur said.

Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Phillip Smith said there were fewer accidents in mid-Missouri Friday than usual when there are adverse conditions. Columbia Police Department officials said there were five total accidents in Boone County on Friday, as of 7 p.m., with one of those resulting in injury.

"First and foremost I would tell people to slow down," Smith said. "Most of the problems we see this time of year are people driving too fast for the road conditions. So if you slow down, take your time, get to your destination, arrive safely, that's the most important thing."

Albur gave KOMU 8 News some tips for drivers that absolutely need to hit the road.