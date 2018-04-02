MoDOT Hopes to Roll out Better Roads

MoDOT intends to fix that, when crews resurface I-70 from U.S. Highway 63 west to Rocheport.

The interstate made MoDot's top-10 hit list for this summer.

"The mat is getting to be potholed, and it's getting to be broken apart," explained Bret Maddox, assistant MoDOT engineer. "So, it's just going to rejuvenate the area of the road and seal out the water that damages the base underneath."

More than 35,000 vehicles travel on I-70 through Columbia each day, so the much-needed improvements will probably cause even more congestion.

Speeding fines double in construction zones, so slowing down and taking more time could save drivers money.

"We need to keep in mind, when we're perhaps steaming a little bit, literally and figuratively, in congestion, that there will be a benefit for everyone in the end," Maddox added.

Crews will do most of the I-70 work at night, starting after 6 p.m. MoDOT plans to finish the project by Aug. 1.

Mid-Missouri's I-70 isn't the only rough spot. If you're travelling across the state this weekend, watch out for the busiest MoDOT work zone, on the I-435 Missouri River bridge in Kansas City.

A 10-mile stretch of I-44 is narrowed to only one lane in both directions.

The I-70, I-64 and I-55 interchange in St. Louis has a lane closed in each direction.

For a full list of work zones, click the link to the right of this story.