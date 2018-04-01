MoDOT Hosts Community Meetings

CHILLICOTHE - MoDOT District Engineer, Dan Niec will host an information session in Chillicothe Tuesday. The meeting is part of a series of community meetings to inform the public on MoDOT changes. MoDOT plans to reduce staff by 1.200 employees, close 135 facilities and reduce fleet by 740 pieces of equipment. It's all in an effort to save the department $512 million to be used for road and bridge improvements.

Briefings in North Central Missouri

Tuesday, May 17 10:00 a.m. - Chillicothe

Livingston County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse

Thursday, May 19 5:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. -Macon

Macon County Public Briefing, Expo Center

Monday, May 23- 9:00 a.m. - Fayette

Howard County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse Fayette

Tuesday, May 24 9:00 a.m.- Trenton

Grundy County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse in Trenton

Thursday, May 26- 9:15 a.m. - Marshall

Saline County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse in Marshall

Thursday, May 26 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 pm Kirksville

Adair County Public Briefing, ATSU University in Kirksville (Mehegan Classroom)

Wednesday, June 1 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Moberly

Randolph County Public Briefing, High School Gymnasium in Moberly