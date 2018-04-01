MoDOT Hosts Community Meetings
CHILLICOTHE - MoDOT District Engineer, Dan Niec will host an information session in Chillicothe Tuesday. The meeting is part of a series of community meetings to inform the public on MoDOT changes. MoDOT plans to reduce staff by 1.200 employees, close 135 facilities and reduce fleet by 740 pieces of equipment. It's all in an effort to save the department $512 million to be used for road and bridge improvements.
Briefings in North Central Missouri
Tuesday, May 17 10:00 a.m. - Chillicothe
Livingston County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse
Thursday, May 19 5:00 p.m. - 7 p.m. -Macon
Macon County Public Briefing, Expo Center
Monday, May 23- 9:00 a.m. - Fayette
Howard County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse Fayette
Tuesday, May 24 9:00 a.m.- Trenton
Grundy County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse in Trenton
Thursday, May 26- 9:15 a.m. - Marshall
Saline County Commission Meeting, County Courthouse in Marshall
Thursday, May 26 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 pm Kirksville
Adair County Public Briefing, ATSU University in Kirksville (Mehegan Classroom)
Wednesday, June 1 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Moberly
Randolph County Public Briefing, High School Gymnasium in Moberly
