MoDOT issues travel advisory during Royals-Cardinals games

KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory Thursday for drivers on I-70 during the Kansas City Royals vs. St. Louis Cardinals baseball games.

MoDOT said bridge rehabilitation work reduced I-70 to one lane east and westbound from the Blackwater Bridges in Saline County to the Cooper dounty line near mile marker 77. With the games on June 12, 13 and 14, MoDOT said drivers should expect traffic to increase, with delays up to an hour possible.

MoDOT advised drivers to leave themselves extra travel time or use U.S. Route 50 or 36 if possible.

MoDOT said the westbound bridge would be completed by mid-August and the eastbound bridge would be completed mid-October.