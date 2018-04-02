MoDOT: Law Changes Could be Worth Millions

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri's transportation agency plans to pursue several changes to state laws next year that could be worth tens of millions of dollars. The 2012 legislative agenda for the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is topped by a proposal to modify a 2010 state law about repeat drunken driving offenses. The agency says the state needs to clarify provisions on community service and set limited driving privileges in line with federal standards to avoid

having $16 million annually transferred from general uses to highway safety projects. The agency also will pursue a law implementing a federal requirement to report medical information on commercial drivers' licenses. It says Missouri could have $30 million in federal funds withheld if it is determined to be out of compliance with that federal requirement.