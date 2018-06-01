MoDOT Marks Business 54 on Osage Beach Parkway

OSAGE BEACH - The Missouri Department of Transportation began putting up signs Tuesday designating Osage Beach Expressway as Business 54.

The new Route 54 helps people drive through town faster. But MoDOT said the city and businesses urged MoDOT to put up the signs to help steer people back to local businesses along the old route 54.

"I think they're great. I think it's really going to help push traffic back toward the expressway and back get people back up on the old 54. And really help out businesses," said R J Rau, Dog Days General Manager.