MoDOT mowing season starts Monday

HARRISBURG - The Missouri Department of Transportation tractors and mowers will be active on the sides of highways and roadsides beginning as early as next week. MoDOT’s official mowing season starts May 15.

But MoDOT is not cutting the grass and trimming weeds to make mid-Missouri’s highways prettier. MoDOT maintenance supervisor, Richard Skelton, said they’re clearing the areas to make the roads safer.

“We just want to get things knocked down so the public can see the deer, or if they have an accident then the emergency responders can get right to them,” said Skelton

MoDOT will have workers out on the roads for the next month consistently. After that time, the mowing will decrease, but regain momentum around July 4.

MoDOT chooses to mow more often during the summer because it is peak travel season on Missouri highways.

The final mowing period will occur around labor day. When that period concludes, MoDOT will begin preparing crews for winter road conditions.

A press release by MoDOT mentioned, “mowers will make one pass, making cuts up to 15 feet wide, depending on terrain and obstructions. Herbicides will also be used to stunt grass growth, as well as to control brush and stop the spread of noxious weeds.”

MoDOT encourages Missouri residents to report roadside areas that need to be cleared of tall grass and weeds.

In regards to maintaining driver and worker safety, MoDOT encourages drivers to slow down when they see a mower, be alert and as always, put their phones down while behind the wheel.







