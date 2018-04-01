MoDOT Plans to Add Lanes to I-64

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The commute along Interstate 64 could be getting better for St. Louis-area drivers.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning a $27.6 million project to add an extra westbound lane on I-64 from Interstate 270 to Clark Road, and another eastbound lane from Highway 141 to I-270.

Improvements would also be made to the interchange between Highway 141 and I-64, along with a part of Highway 141 near St. Luke's Hospital.

Interstate 64 is one of the region's busiest roadways, carrying traffic to and from southern St. Charles County and to the busy shopping area of the Chesterfield Valley.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that work begins this fall and will be complete by the middle of 2016.