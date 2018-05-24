MoDOT postpones I-70 bridge survey

COLUMBIA - On Thursday MoDOT announced it postponed aerial mapping of three I-70 bridges in Columbia.

MoDOT originally planned to survey the three bridges on Thursday but decided to push it back due to weather conditions.

The three bridges are located at I-70 intersections with Rangeline, Business Loop 70 and Garth Avenue.

MoDOT will work with Wilson and Company, a Kansas City based consulting firm, and the results of the mapping will help with upcoming bridge replacement projects.

Assistant District Engineer Travis Koestner said getting the survey information out is important to allow for design of the bridges. "Most likely the bridges will be put back in the area and will address the height clearance issues underneath the bridge and it will also probably be a different design, which will require a little bit of an adjustment of I-70."

Koestner said one of the main things they will be observing is how to complete the necessary construction without increasing traffic.

"We will be working with our industry partners to get the most innovative construction methods, innovative design and quickest possible construction period that we can to make sure we have the fewest impacts to traffic," Koestner said.

Money for the $18 million bridge replacement projects comes from the five-year STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Package).

Koestner said the earliest the actual construction is slated to begin is late 2015, but it's more likely it will begin in early 2016.