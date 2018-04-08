MoDOT Posts Few Deer Crossing Signs

However, there are only 14 deer warning signs in MoDOT's 13-county central district, including a total of 2 signs in Boone, Cole and Callaway counties.

"We try to limit the use of warning signs in general because overuse tends to cause them to lose their effectiveness," MoDOT's Jason Sommerer said.

MoDOT said communities and counties can put up their own deer warning signs, but only on roads they maintain.

MoDOT said vehicles' high speeds and bright lights can startle deer, causing them to stop on roadways.