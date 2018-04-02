MoDOT Prepares for Another Snow Storm

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is getting ready for another round of snow forecasted to hit Mid-Missouri this weekend. Mike Belt, MoDOT Maintenance Superintendent, said salt trucks in the northern district are already finished salting the roads, and trucks in the southern districts are currently finishing up salting roads for what MoDOT's calling a "significant winter event".

"MoDOT has already made contact with contracting partners to ensure help if needed," Belt said. "We looked at our chemical supplies, our salts and liquids, and things that we apply to the roadways to keep them from freezing to ensure we have ample quantities of that on hand at each of our maintenance facilities."

"In the ten years I've worked for MoDOT, this year is one of the worst for snow," said Patt Wulff, a maintenance crew leader for MoDOT's central region. "Right now, we're just getting things ready for the next one."

KOMU 8 chief weather forecaster Dave Schmidt said snow is expected Saturday with accumulations totaling 4-6 inches. Belt advised Mid-Missourians to stay off the roads if possible when the weather starts to get messy.

You can check out MoDOT on-line to check road updates to see what roads are safe for travel.