MoDOT Prepares for Second Winter Storm

JEFFERSON CITY - A second storm is moving into Missouri less than a week after a major storm left the state covered with snow and ice.

In an effort to prepare for the second winter storm, the Missouri Department of Transportation is transferring equipment and personnel to central and northern Missouri, according to a MoDOT press release.

The second storm is expected to arrive late afternoon on Monday, Feb. 25 with the heaviest amount of snow stretching from south of Kansas City to Kirksville, but snowfall is predicted for all areas north of U.S. 54.

"MoDOT is prepared and will activate crews to plow and treat roads as soon as possible," said Elizabeth Wright, MoDOT state maintenance engineer in a MoDOT press release. "Unfortunately, the combination of strong winds and heavy snowfall means whiteout conditions may occur. That makes travel extremely hazardous and makes clearing roads very difficult."

In a press release, MoDOT advised motorists in the western and northern portions of Missouri to check local weather forecasts and to begin preparing now to alter their work schedules and travel plans on Monday and Tuesday to avoid becoming caught in the storm.

MoDOT also advised drivers of delivery trucks, tractor-trailers and other high-profile vehicles to be aware of potential high winds during heavy snowfall. MoDOT recommended these vehicles be prepared to take a break at the nearest accommodating exit at the first sign of trouble or low visibility. Rest area and truck parking information is available at www.modot.org/services/travel/restarea/index.htm.

For more information visit www.modot.org or dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.