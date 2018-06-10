MoDOT prepares for winter weather

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Department of Transportation was having a statewide drill Wednesday to make sure the state is prepared for winter weather.

Beginning at 8 a.m. in rural areas and 9 a.m. in urban areas, snowplow crews would be running the routes they typically would run if a snowstorm were to occur.

MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth said the drill helps alert the public that winter is coming, and make sure they know that MoDOT will be out there doing its job when winter weather sets in.

The purpose of the drill was to make sure not only the trucks are ready to go, but all of the workers are trained as well.

Allmeroth said people should stay back from the snowplow trucks if they see them out on Wednesday.

“We’re still doing a little bit of training with those new operators and getting them comfortable and making sure we’re ready to go when that first flake falls,” she said.

This is the fourth year MoDOT has run the pre-winter drill and an estimated 3,500 MoDOT were scheduled to participate.

MoDOT annually spends $40-$50 million dollars on winter operations.