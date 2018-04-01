MoDOT Preserves Historic Roads

The project closed a quarter-mile stretch of road from Route 41 to First Street. Downtown Arrow Rock will still be open to traffic from side streets, but MoDOT recommends drivers avoid the area.

Construction ended early Monday because of broken equipment, but road workers say they still expect the project to be finished soon.

"We hope to be out of the roadway with the grinding and the removal of the asphalt hopefully tomorrow, come back in and take about two days to pave it, so we'll be in and out of Arrow Rock basically this week," estimator Phil Raines said.

A historical limestone curb and gutter borders Arrow Rock's roads. Workers are keeping their equipment at least six inches away to help preserve it. A MoDOT enhancement grant is paying for the project. After construction ends, maintenance on the roadway will be paid for by the city.