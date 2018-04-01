MoDOT Program Asks Motorists to Report Potholes

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Now that the worst of winter is apparently over, the Missouri Department of Transportation is enlisting the help of motorists in the effort to fill potholes on state-maintained roadways.

MoDOT officials say the goal is to fill potholes as quickly as possible once they are reported. Maintenance workers will use asphalt for a temporary fix until permanent repairs can be made.

This winter has been especially hard on roads, with rising-and-falling temperatures and a lot of snow and freezing rain that required massive amounts of road salt.

Drivers reporting potholes can call 888-275-6636, or go to MoDOT's website or social media platforms.