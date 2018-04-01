MoDOT Ranks Road Projects

Officials met Friday in Columbia to rank them. Districts across the state pitched 19 that might be added to Missouri's five-year transportation improvement program. Mid-Missouri projects that made the list include environmental work on U.S. Highway 50 to the Gasconade River, a four-lane road from the Osage County line to state Highway 89 in Linn, and a four-lane road from Sedalia to California, Mo.

"The three needs that we have left, certainly they're major corridors in mid-Missouri that could provide great economic benefit as well as the ability to move people much quicker and much easier to get to destinations that they want to go to in other parts of the state, or just to commute to work," said MoDOT's Roger Schwartze.

Other proposed projects include widening I-70 near Warrenton, building a new Missouri River bridge between St. Charles County and St. Louis County, and creating an interstate between Kansas City and Joplin.