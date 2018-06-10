MoDot Releases List of 10 Zones to Watch Out For

MoDot plans to attach a pedestrian and bicycle bridge to the Missouri River Bridge.

The construction will affect US 54 eastbound and US 63 northbound, and it will close down the main street ramp.

Drivers should prepare for narrowed and sometimes even closed lanes. Nearly 50,000 motorists travel this route daily, so expect delays.

This project will continue through May 2011.

Other work zones that made the list are I-70 improvements in Kansas City and highway work in Springfield at the Route 60/ Route 65 interchange.

MoDot says the purpose of the list is to keep everyone near the work zones safe.

"It's important that people understand where these work zones are not only so they can plan their day, but also to be cautious when they're going through, not only for themselves, but really for the workers as well," Jordan Duran of MoDot Community Relations said.

Additionally, the Safe and Sound Bridge Program will have workers improving more than 200 bridges.