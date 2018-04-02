MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled to begin in April. Most projects planned are scheduled to be completed in April. However, some projects are projected to last into June.

Boone county drivers can expect to see resurfacing and shoulder improvements on Route 124 between Route B and CC. Route B will also see concrete repair and sidewalk improvements.

In Fulton, the westbound Route 54 off-ramp to Business Route 54 is closed, as well as the Business Route 54 on-ramp to eastbound Route 54.

The counties named in the release are: Boone, Callaway, Camden, Cole, Cooper, Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Howard, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, Osage, Phelps, and Washington.

For a complete list of road work, see MoDOT's full release.