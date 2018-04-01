MoDOT Reminds of Safety First with Spring Rains

COLUMBIA - Spring rains have flooded many rivers and streams in Missouri, sending water out of the banks and onto roadways. The Missouri Department of Transportation reminds drivers to "Turn Around - Don't Drown" as highways become impassable.

According to MoDOT only a few inches of fast-moving water can carry a vehicle away, even a truck or SUV. It advises motorists to never drive on a water-covered road.

With even more rain in the forecast, challenging driving conditions are expected to continue. MoDOT suggerts the following driving tips:

-Slow down and use cauting when driving in rain to avoid hydorplaning. Leave plenty of following distance.

-Never drive around barricades placed on roadways due to high water. Barricades are a warning design to protect drivers from unsafe conditions.

-If a road is closed, find an alternative route.

-If a road is covered in flood water but is not closed by a barricade, do NOT drive into the high water. Stop and turn around. Notify the police, sheriff or the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

-When windshield wipers are needed, turn on your headlights.

Before starting a trip visit MODOT's Traveler Information Map to get updates on current road conditions.