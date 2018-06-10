MoDOT Reopens Interstate 44 to Traffic Thursday

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation officials announced Thursday morning at 6:14 a.m. all lanes of Interstate 44 are back open. This comes after heavy rains flooded the interstate forcing MoDOT to close the highway. The department opened the interstate at the 172 mile marker near Jerome.

Route 63 at Westphalia is also reopened to traffic after flooding closed the roadway. MoDOT is still monitoring high waters Thursday morning near Route 50 at Mount Sterling, but Route 50 remains open as of 7 a.m.

More than 40 roads throughout the state remain closed due to flooding, most of which are located in central Missouri. For the latest information on the road conditions, you can check the MoDOT Traveler Information Map by clicking here.