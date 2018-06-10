MoDOT Revamps Roads

Crews finished much of the Highway 63 project last summer. Now, workers are smoothing out Stadium Boulevard in Columbia.

"Gov. Blunt challenged us to get this three-year program done in two years, and we're going to do our very best to make sure we get that completed," explained MoDOT's Roger Schwartze. "And that's a major reason why we're out here doing this tour now."

Missouri voters passed Amendment Three in 2004 to provide money for smoother roads.