MoDOT saves money with bridge modifications

COLUMBIA - MoDOT is saving millions of dollars with new bridge modifications.

The State Department of Transportation has cut costs by modifyig bridges, specifically low-water crossing bridges.

This simplifies the permitting process and also makes Missouri roads and bridges safer.

The agency says the efforts are saving taxpayers nearly $3 million.

Four of the changes are on these bridges in Camden county, along the Little Niangua River.

MoDOT placed open-bottom spans so that any aquatic movement, like fish and wildlife, can move through the streams under the bridge easier.

Before this, MoDOT would've had to purchase credits for a construction project like this one which is more costly and takes more time.

Future projects have credits available for use, helping reduce costs and speed up construction.

"We're able to do modifications to the bridges that reduces some of the barriers because of the structure of the bridge that will allow the stream to flow the way that it needs to," said MoDOT spokesperson K