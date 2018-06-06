MoDOT Says Future Funding Needed

Just three years ago, Missouri ranked 47th in having the worst pavement in the nation.

However, MoDOT officials warn they can't continue the current rate of progress if highway funds are cut. MoDOT says it expects funding to fall from $1.23 billion dollars in 2008 to only $569 million by 2010. Such a decrease could bring road improvements in Missouri to a screeching halt.

"We're gonna go into maintenance mode. We're going to have enough money to take care of what's out there, and that's about it," MoDOT Spokesman Jeff Briggs said.

To view the full report, just click on the MoDOT Annual Report link.