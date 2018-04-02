MoDOT seeks your help in rebuilding highway system

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is looking for ideas.

MoDOT wants to rebuild Missouri’s 60-year-old interstate system and include innovative technology that can potentially generate new revenue options for transportation.

“We’re looking for anybody that has any ideas. We’ve talked to everyone from multi-million dollar companies to somebody who has an idea that they’ve been developing in their basement,” Research Engineer Jen Harper said.

The “Road to Tomorrow” project was announced in June 2015 when 200 miles of I-70 was declared a “laboratory” for MoDOT to work on and try to update with new technology that could fund the infrastructure.

“The idea is to look at both new technologies that we could use, as well as other additional funding streams that we can find from these new technologies,” Harper said.

MoDOT has already considered some ideas like advertising, driving on solar panels, and also the “Internet of Things Interstate”, which is a concept that would partner with network providers that could offer passengers connectivity to the Internet while on the highway.

Proposals are due online by October 31st and MoDOT hopes to choose a project in early 2017.