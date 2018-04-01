MoDOT Sets Latest Five-Year Plan

Sam Deatherage lives in Linn and works in Columbia, so he sees a lot of construction while commuting.

"We travel back and forth everyday, so it does slow us down," he admitted. "But, I realize that, without it, it's just going to get worse and worse."

MoDOT's $7 billion, 2007-2011 statewide improvement program is available for public review.

"On the major projects, we actually come to Jefferson City with all of these planning partners from all parts of the state to sit down and prioritize them," said District Engineer Roger Schwartze.

The state will spend $5.4 billion to fix 820 highways and bridges, $700 million for county and city road improvements, and another $700 million for new transportation. Some Mid-Missouri highways will get new surfaces, wider lanes, or even expressway status.