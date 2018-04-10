MoDOT study shows "high-risk drivers"

JEFFERSON CITY - Aggressive drivers are causing more accidents than any other drivers, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation's new study.

The study reveals seven types of "high-risk drivers," and aggressive drivers account for the most fatalities of all.

As shown in the chart above, between 2012 and 2014, aggressive driving accounted for 1,263 fatalities and 8,165 serious injuries.

Fatalities due to aggressive driving for youth, 15 through 20 year olds, is twice the amount it is for people 65 year olds and older.

However, the fatality rate for those above 65 years old is the highest it has been since 2012.

"I'm in the insurance business and I see a lot of people come in, and the frequency in accidents goes up as they get older," Jerry Swartz, a senior driver, said.

Swartz said he believes the older people get, the more their vision and reaction times decreases, requiring them to be much more defensive when driving.

The other six "high-risk drivers" are unrestrained drivers and occupants, substance-impaired drivers, unlicensed/improperly licensed drivers, young drivers, distracted/inattentive drivers and drowsy drivers.