MoDOT: Thousands ticketed during 3-day campaign

COLUMBIA - Missouri law enforcement officers gave out almost 2,000 speeding tickets as part of a six-state speeding crackdown from July 21 to 23.

The anti-speeding campaign, called "Obey the Sign or Pay the Fine," took place in Missouri, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

In Missouri, authorities issued a total of 3,728 traffic citations during the three-day period. Citations and arrests were broken up as follows:

1,951 speeding citations

54 arrests or citations for driving while intoxicated

79 drug arrests

316 seat belt citations

106 commercial vehicle citations

213 felony arrests or other

Bill Whitfield, director of Highway Safety for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said, “While we’re pleased with the results of this effort to crack down on speeding, we still have a long way to go."

He added, "Speed continues to be one of the leading factors in fatal crashes in Missouri.”

According to a MoDOT press release, 36 percent of traffic fatalities were speeding related in Missouri during 2015.

Law enforcement targeted Interstates 70, 44, 55 and 35 in the initiative because that is where most of the state’s speed-related crashes occur, according to MoDOT.