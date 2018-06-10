MoDOT to begin entrance ramp, railwork

COLUMBIA - MoDOT will be closing the entrance ramps of I-70 at the Providence Road exit Monday to begin core drilling work.

The west bound entrance ramp to Route 163 will be closed Monday evening beginning at 8 p.m. until Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. MoDOT will then close the eastbound entrance ramp Tuesday evening at 8 pm. until Wednesday morning at 5 a.m. MoDOT is asking motorists to find an alternative route.

Also, Union Pacific Railroad will be closing Route K at the Blackwater railroad crossing in Cooper County to begin repairs on the rails.

MoDOT said the crossing will be closed from Monday until Thursday. Drivers will be redirected around the area to Route 41 off I-70.

For more information about road closures in your area, you can visit MoDOT's website or call 1-800-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).