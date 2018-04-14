MoDOT to close various mid-Missouri roads for maintenance

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will be closing various roadways in mid-Missouri for maintenence over the next week.

MoDOT will be closing part of Route 179 in Cooper County for a cross pipe replacement on October 15. The replacement will close Route 179 between Cardinal Terrace and Highland School Road from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

MoDot reports that traffic on Route 87 will not be affected.

MoDOT will also be closing part of several routes in Howard County between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m for culvert pipe replacment. Missouri Route EE between County Road 413 and 431 will be closed on October 13. Missouri Route A between County Road 104 and 114 will be closed on October 14. Missouri Route O between Route BB and County Road 104 will be closed on October 15.

MoDOT said that traffic in on the Howard County roads would be detoured around the work areas.