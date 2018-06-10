MoDOT to Hold Discussion on New Stadium Interchange

COLUMBIA - MoDOT is holding a discussion Friday for the public to learn more about upcoming changes to the Stadium Blvd. and I-70 interchange.

The improvements include building a diverging diamond interchange which is the first in central Missouri.

The project will also widen Stadium Blvd. between I-70 and Broadway.

Construction begins Monday, and today's meeting is at 1 p.m. at the Drury Inn in Columbia.