MoDot to Hold Research Forum Tuesday

COLUMBIA - MoDOT will hold its 2012 Transportation Research Forum Tuesday.

The event will take place in the Mark Twain Ballroom on the MU campus at 8 a.m.

The forum will include research project presentations and achievement awards. Participants will talk about the possibilities in MoDOT's research needs.

MoDOT will also offer participants details on a special call for research ideas. Participants will later have a tour of lab facilities on the MU campus.