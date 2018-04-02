MoDOT to Reevaluate Coach Pinkel's Participation in "Arrive Alive" Program

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation Highway Safety Director Leanna Depue has confirmed to KOMU 8 internal discussions about MU Head Football Coach Gary Pinkel's future with the "Arrive Alive" campaign.

"We have to reevaluate the relationship we have with [Coach Pinkel] and his ability to share safety messages for us," Dupue said.

Dupue said Pinkel got involved with the campaign because of his interest in motorcycle safety, but the Arrive Alive program contains messages about impaired driving as well. Coach Pinkel has never appeared in messages for impaired driving. Dupue confirmed there is currently no contract with MoDOT for Coach Pinkel's appearances in the campaign, simply "a partnership with the University of Missouri in promoting safe driving."

No decision to continue or discontinue using Pinkel has been made by MoDOT. KOMU 8 will bring you more details when they are available.