MoDOT to talk about defeated transportation sales tax

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Department of Transportation representatives and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Committee are scheduled to talk Wednesday at 8 a.m. about voters defeating a proposed sales tax.

Amendment 7 failed during Tuesday's Primary Election. The amendment would have instituted a three-quarter cent sales tax to raise funds for Missouri's transportation system.

MoDOT said the tax would have generated $4.8 billion for transportation maintenance and improvements.

According to a news release from MoDOT, Stephen Miller, chairman of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, said, "We are very disappointed in the result, but the people have spoken and we respect that."