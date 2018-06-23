MoDOT Traveler Information Map Currently Down

JEFFERSON CITY - For those of you wondering about current road conditions, if you or a loved one are traveling today, KOMU has received notice that MoDOT's Traveler Information Map is currently down.

From MoDOT: "The MoDOT Traveler Information Map is currently experiencing technical difficulties within the network. Technicians are currently working on the issues and will have them resolved as soon as possible.

In the meantime, travelers can call toll free to 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) and talk directly with a MoDOT Customer Service Representative. Representatives can address your roadway concerns and give up to date road conditions.