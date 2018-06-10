MoDOT Upgrading Route 5 in Camden County

Now, MoDOT's changing that with its largest-ever grading project, seven miles of a new Route 5, including two lanes north of Camdenton and four lanes through the county seat.

"This will decrease the congestion on the existing Route 5 right now," explained MoDOT's Chris Graham. "Like I said earlier, make it a much safer roadway to travel."

Some businesses might end up farther from the highway, but the trade-off is a roomier road.