MoDOT Violated Permits
JEFFERSON CITY - The state Department of Transportation violated stormwater permits for the third time in five years, the Environmental Protection Agency said late Thursday.
The EPA has ordered the department to comply with the permits and control stormwater runoff at two sites, one on Highway 54 through Camden County and the other in Wayne County in southeast Missouri. The federal government could fine the transportation department for the violations, as it did in two previous cases.
The agency failed to inspect the sites, allowing stormwater to flow into nearby bodies of water, including Lake of the Ozarks, the EPA said.
"Sediment from construction runoff negatively impacts water quality, " Karl Brooks, the EPA regional administrator that oversees Missouri, said in a news release. "It results in greater cloudiness of water bodies and decreases their oxygen content, which results in loss of habitat for fish and other aquatic life."
The department was guilty of the same violations in 2005 and 2008. The EPA fined it $102,137 for those problems. More fines could be on the way, the EPA said.
The transportation department has said its budget would cut in half over the next five years, and that it will decrease costs through a hiring freeze and service reductions.
Two department officials declined comment Friday morning.
