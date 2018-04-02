MoDOT warns motorists about pavement blow-ups

JEFFERSON CITY - As the heat increases so does the chance of highway pavement blow-ups, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

A pavement blow-up occurs when heat forces a roadway to expand at a crevasse where water had previously seeped in. A combination of the heat and the crack, which weakens the pavement, causes the road to buckle and warp.

"It's not easy to know in advance when or where pavement blow-ups will happen, but we're on the watch for them. When they do occur, we make repairs as soon as possible," Central District Maintenance Engineer Randy Aulbur said.

Aulbur adives motorists to be on alert for warped or buckling pavement and report roadway concerns by calling MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MODOT or online at www.modot.org.