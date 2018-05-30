MoDOT Warns Of Ice On Interstate 70

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri did not get as much snowfall as expected, but ice still impacted drivers Sunday on Interstate 70.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) said the weather was a bit of a surprise, but nothing it couldn't handle.

"We expected more snow and less ice possibly," MoDOT Assistant Engineer Kirsten Munck said. "But we are ready to treat whatever Mother Nature throws our way."

MoDOT sent out its entire 225 snow plow and salt truck fleet, and 20 of those units came out of Columbia. Although crews worked all day to clear the roads, they are not finished yet.

"We're expecting an additional one to three inches up here along the I-70 corridor, so we're still urging motorists to stay in unless they need to get out," Munck said. "It's safer, and it gives us the time and ability to clear the roads faster."

If travelers can avoid driving tonight, MoDOT suggests they do so. To view traffic conditions in your area, look at MoDOT's Traveler Information Map.