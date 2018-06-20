MoDOT Widening Rangeline Road

The project will cost about $30 million, b ut several businesses along the road say the change is worth the cost and the inconvenience.

"I think it's great. I'm all for expansion and I think that it's just gonna cause the area to grow. People will be able to get faster, go faster, that means better productivity with everything I think," Fredrick Eugene Rowe, employee of The Answer Salon.

Property owners can sign a utility easement now to let MoDOT start making changes sooner, but people who don't own property are worried about other things, such as sidewalks.

"You gotta worry about cars...Sometimes it's muddy after the thaw and stuff...You get dirtied up and stuff," said Kenneth Steins, muddy pedestrian.

Construction should start early next year and wrap up late in 2009. Right now, MoDOT is working on bids for purchasing private property for the new right of way.