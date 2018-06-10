MoDOT Will Replace Marion County Bridge

HANNIBAL - Weather permitting, Route D north of Philadelphia will be closed to traffic to replace the South Fabius River Bridge Monday, September 12. The bridge replacement should take approximately 56 working days, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation. The new bridge on Route D will be replaced with a new two lane, four-foot wider bridge and will open to traffic in early November.

Road closure signs will be in place notifying motorists of the work. Alternate routes of travel are available over Routes M, A and MO 168. Some areas of the road will remain open to residential traffic only; all other traffic must take alternate routes during this time.

The 58-year-old bridge is one of seven bridges to be worked on in Marion County under the Safe and Sound Bridge program; Route CC at Sharpsburg Branch is currently closed for replacement.