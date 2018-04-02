MoDOT worker killed in construction zone near New Haven

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A Missouri Department of Transportation employee was killed in a crash in Franklin County around 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

MoDOT said 55-year-old Lyndon Ebker was "flushing" bridges on Highway 100 when a vehicle hit and killed him.

It happened west of Buchheit Road in a construction zone near New Haven.

The driver reportedly stayed on the scene and was cooperating with officers.

MoDOT said Ebker worked with the department for more than 30 years. He was a senior maintenance worker at the time of his death. He had previously worked as a construction inspector.

“Our sympathy and prayers go out to Lyndon’s wife and family," said MoDOT District Engineer Greg Horn. "Our hearts are heavy, too. He has lots of friends here and will be missed. Lyndon was a valuable employee and had a long history with MoDOT.”

The fatal crash shut down Highway 100 at Bouf Creek around 10:45 a.m. The Franklin County Sheriff's Department said it expected the highway to be shut down for a few hours, and traffic was being re-routed via Highway C.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include information and a quote from MoDOT.]