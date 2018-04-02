MoDOT Worker Struck by Car Near St. Louis

By: Associated Press

FENTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri Department of Transportation worker is hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in suburban St. Louis.

KMOX Radio reports that 29-year-old Jorge Corranza was working along Route 141 near Missouri 21 in Jefferson County late Tuesday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Corranza walked into the path of a northbound Cadillac DeVille.

There was no preliminary indication that the driver did anything wrong.