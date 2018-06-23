MoDOT Worker Suffers Injuries

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BRIDGETON (AP) - A Missouri Department of Transportation worker is hospitalized with what are believed to be minor injuries after an accident this morning in north St. Louis County. STLtoday.com, the Web site for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, identifies the injured man as 55-year-old Lowell House of St. Louis. He was taken by ambulance to DePaul Health Center in Bridgeton.The accident happened just after 3 a.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says House was hauling a device that warns motorists of coming road work when the towed unit was struck from behind by a tractor trailer