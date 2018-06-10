"Moe" Excitement for Tiger Fans

COLUMBIA - After the Missouri football program lost Jeremy Maclin and Danario Alexander to the NFL, you figured there would be a drop off at the receiver position. But Missouri has found a new receiver that is bringing "Moe" excitement to the Tigers.

T.J. Moe played quarterback in high school but transitioned to receiver at Mizzou.

After a slow freshman season, Moe is motoring this year, and I'm not just talking about on the field.

In only the third start of his college career, T.J. Moe pulled off a miracle.

"I think everything's kinda fallen into place when you work hard, then you start to see results," said Moe.

"He's going to make that play. I mean, even when you're right in his face, you hit him, you get a hand inside between him and the ball. He makes the play. He's a definite playmaker," explained Kevin Rutland.

Moe is near the top of the Big 12 in catches, but he's not there in height.

T.J.'s on the small side only listed at 6-foot.

But he says length isn't the most important trait for a receiver.

Said Moe, "I think hands. As a wide receiver there's nothing better than being able to catch every ball. So, if someone tells you have great hands you're doing your job as a receiver it doesn't matter how big you are, how fast you are if you can't catch the football."

"Size doesn't matter at all at any position that you play. If you have the heart and you have the drive and will to compete and do well, you can do it," added De'Vion Moore.

Size doesn't matter when it comes to how Moe motors through Mizzou.

He rides on a scooter.

Moe explained, "I got tired of walking, and I live off campus now so I ride this from my house. It goes about 35 and it gets you where you need to go."

"I've actually been on the back of a scooter with him one time. It was kind of fun," said Rutland.

And he says it's a lot cheaper than owning a car.

"I think it's smart because gas is so darned expensive. I kind of wish I had a scooter," said teammate Tim Barnes.

Moe added, "Plus, then you don't have to pay for parking. There's no more meters. I got a lot of fines and tickets last year so I got a little tired of that so I just made a good investment."

Riding on two wheels instead of four also connects him with his head coach.

"I think we got a special bond going on here a little bit. That's why he's throwing me the ball so much I guess. I'll have to talk to him about that," said Moe.

Moe says he takes full precaution on the streets by wearing a full face helmet.

He also says the scooter gets 100 miles per gallon.