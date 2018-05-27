Moehn Named Chairman, CEO of Ameren Missouri

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Ameren Corp. executive Michael Moehn has been named chairman, president and chief executive officer of the utility's Ameren Missouri subsidiary.

St. Louis-based Ameren made the announcement Tuesday. Moehn succeeds Warner Baxter, who will become Ameren Corp.'s CEO effective April 24.

Moehn is a native of Alton, Ill., who has held several leadership roles since joining Ameren in 2000.