MOHELA Money

Some state leaders are worried this could hurt Missouri students, since MOHELA helps with college loans. But the University of Missouri says it doesn't think the sale will hurt MOHELA or Missouri students. It says it's excited about the $350 million sale.

"We have not been funded for capital projects in about 6 years," said UM Spokesman Joe Moore. "If we don't have funding for new buildings or being able to retrofit buildings, we will of course fall behind in our ability to provide a good education to our students," he said.

The UM system says Governor Blunt already has a list of buildings the money would pay for. It says these buildings would boost research and economic development in the state.